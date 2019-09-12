Kanye West Drops Quinn Emanuel For Bird Marella In EMI Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Rapper and producer Kanye West has ditched Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as his representation in a case in New York federal court involving his longtime music publisher EMI and switched to attorneys with Bird Marella Boxer Wolpert Nessim Drooks Lincenberg & Rhow PC. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Tuesday signed off on the change in the Southern District of New York. The musician did not provide a rationale for the switch in the case, which involves his bid to get out of a long-term contract with the music company. Counsel for the parties could not be reached for comment...

