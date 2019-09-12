$1.15M Compass Bank TCPA Deal Gets Final Nod

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Wednesday signed off on a $1.15 million settlement to resolve a putative class action accusing Compass Bank of flouting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by blasting non-customers with unsolicited autodialed survey calls. The deal covers non-Compass Bank customers who received unauthorized survey calls on their cellphones that were placed by the bank's marketing partner MSR Group LLC using a VOXCO predictive dialer between Dec. 14, 2012, and Feb. 8, 2019. All class members who submit a timely claim affirming they weren't Compass Bank customers and didn't consent to the calls will receive a pro rata share of the settlement...

