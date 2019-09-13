United Auto Workers Exec Hit With Embezzlement Charges

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A United Auto Workers executive board member was arrested Thursday and accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in union money to pay for pricey golf equipment, rental villas with private pools, meals at high-end restaurants and expensive booze, according to federal prosecutors. Vance Pearson, 58, is accused of submitting fraudulent expense forms to get union reimbursement for expenditures he claimed were connected to leadership and training conferences between 2014 and 2018. In reality, Pearson and other unnamed union officials involved in his purported scheme were seeking reimbursement for "lavish entertainment and personal spending," the U.S. Department of Justice said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS