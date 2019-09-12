NLRB Blesses Arbitration Pact That Allows Board Access

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has found that the arbitration agreements a Wendy's franchisee makes employees sign are legally sound because the pacts also tell workers they can still launch administrative charges with agencies like the board. The NLRB on Wednesday dismissed a Fast Food Workers Committee's challenge of mandatory arbitration agreements maintained by Briad Wenco LLC, which operates Wendy's locations in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. The board said the agreements don't flout the National Labor Relations Act since they contain a so-called savings clause letting workers know that the agreements don't block them from being able to file...

