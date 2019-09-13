NJ Judge Lets Vertical-Farm Worker's 'Vague' Claims Proceed

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to toss a workplace discrimination lawsuit against an indoor vertical-farming company, ruling that the former worker sufficiently, if “barely” at times, alleged she received poor treatment compared to white, male colleagues because she was a black woman. While U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty called some of Ada Vanessa Bradley’s claims “conclusory” and “vague,” he concluded late Thursday that they still met the pleading requirements to survive the dismissal motion by Just Greens LLC and its CEO David Rosenberg. Bradley, who was terminated from her managerial position in June 2018 after about a year on...

