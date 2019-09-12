Northwestern Shells Out $104M For Tampa Island High-Rise

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Northwestern Mutual bought a luxury high-rise in Tampa, Florida's elite Harbour Island area in a $103.5 million deal arranged by Jones Lang LaSalle, JLL said Thursday. JLL said it procured Northwestern as the buyer and marketed the property for the seller, a joint venture between real estate investment group Forge Capital Partners and developer Framework Group. 500 Harbour Island is a 235-unit high-rise community that boasts a two-story lobby with a concierge, a full-service spa, a heated infinity pool with a waterfall, a conference room, a catering kitchen and numerous social spaces, the announcement said. Harbour Island is home to some...

