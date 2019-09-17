Updated NJ Site Remediation Law Makes Public Outreach Key

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Ten years after its initial rollout in May 2009, New Jersey's Site Remediation Reform Act, or SRRA, has been given a tuneup. On Aug. 23, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law an act known colloquially as SRRA 2.0. When initially adopted in 2009, the SRRA was intended to help streamline site remediation by shifting significant portions of traditional oversight of site cleanup work from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to newly authorized licensed site remediation professionals, or LSRPs. These professionals would facilitate cleanups by the exercise of their professional judgment, subject to NJDEP rules, regulations and guidance,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS