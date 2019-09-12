Vectura Gets $10M Added To $90M Inhaler IP Award

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday granted British pharma company Vectura's request for $10.5 million in supplemental damages in a case in which a jury found GlaxoSmithKline willfully infringed a patent covering inhalers, though the judge denied Vectura's bid for an additional $33 million in enhanced damages. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said he saw no reason not to award Vectura Ltd. about $10.5 million in supplemental damages for continued sale of the infringing inhalers after the litigation started. GSK had argued the bid for supplemental damages was time-barred because it was filed a day late, but Judge Andrews swept...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS