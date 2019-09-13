Mercer Rejects Claim It Provided Negligent Pension Advice

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 4:39 PM BST) -- Benefits manager Mercer Ltd. fought back in a London court against claims that it failed to warn recycled lead giant H.J. Enthoven that certain changes to a retirement plan could increase its financial liability to employees. The litigation filed by H.J. Enthoven and its trustees accuses the professional service firm of negligence and breach of contract. Mercer asserts in its defense filing that it agreed in its 2002 contract with the company only to provide services “on request and as agreed.” H.J. Enthoven’s suit doesn’t claim that any request was made to provide advice on the impact a contribution increase to the...

