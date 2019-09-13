U. Of Minn. Urges Supreme Court To Consider PTAB Immunity

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit wrongly decided that states are not entitled to sovereign immunity in patent challenges, the University of Minnesota has told the U.S. Supreme Court. The university's petition for a writ of certiorari, filed Thursday, claims that states shouldn’t be subject to inter partes reviews at the Patent Trial and Appeal board, given their sovereign immunity. The university warned that without its immunity protections, billions of dollars in patent rights will be in the air. “Over the past few years, this court has repeatedly granted certiorari to decide questions regarding the conduct of IPR,” the petition said. “The case for certiorari...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS