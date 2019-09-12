Ex-Greenberg Traurig Attys Get 11th Circ. Nods

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has named two recently appointed Florida Supreme Court justices, who both previously worked as commercial litigators at Greenberg Traurig LLP, as his picks to fill Eleventh Circuit bench seats, the White House announced Thursday. Sunshine State Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year and are now up for federal appellate judgeships thanks to Trump's nod. Judge Lagoa was appointed to the state's Third District Court of Appeal by former Gov. Jeb Bush in 2006. She was previously a commercial litigator in Miami at Greenberg Traurig and Morgan Lewis &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS