Butler Snow Can't Push Timber Scam Claims To Arbitration

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Butler Snow LLP and its business development subsidiary can't head to arbitration to deal with accusations that they helped a now-imprisoned client pull off a massive timber business Ponzi scam, a Mississippi judge has ruled. Despite the firm's "mighty" effort to harmonize conflicting parts of its engagement agreement with former client Arthur Lamar Adams, no such accord between the forum selection clause and the arbitration provision is apparent in the contract, U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves said Thursday. Therefore, the contract must be read in favor of New Orleans lawyer Alysson Mills. Mills, the court-appointed receiver for Adams' companies, has...

