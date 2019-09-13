High Prices Are Side Effect Of AbbVie-Allergan Deal, Feds Told

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Public interest and labor groups have called on the Federal Trade Commission to reject AbbVie’s planned $63 billion acquisition of Allergan if the merger threatens consumers with higher drug prices. Seventeen organizations sent a letter Thursday to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons arguing that in light of ongoing consolidation in the drug industry, the agency should probe the deal and “take all necessary action, including blocking the merger, to prevent further harm to consumers.” The letter from Public Citizen and several unions and progressive groups claims that AbbVie and Allergan have questionable records on a range of commercial practices that cast doubt on...

