Tech Co. Gets $500K Over Soured Knights Of Columbus Deal

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Denver found Thursday that the Catholic fraternal organization and insurance company Knights of Columbus breached a national deal with a tech vendor and must pay $500,000. After a trial that started Aug. 26, a jury found that Knights of Columbus, or K of C, breached a 2012 deal with the tech company UKnight for website services for thousands of local councils and for K of C insurance-related business. It awarded half a million dollars. The jury disagreed with UKnight that K of C had committed intentional interference with business relations and misappropriation of trade secrets, however....

