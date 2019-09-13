Google Pays Nearly €1B to Settle French Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 12:52 PM BST) -- Google is to pay nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in fines and back taxes to French authorities to settle a long-running dispute in connection with a fiscal fraud investigation. France’s financial prosecutor announced Thursday that Google has agreed to pay a €500 million fine to close a four-year-long probe into the company’s tax dealings. Authorities in France were investigating the company to determine if it evaded taxes by failing to declare the full extent of its activities in the country. In a separate statement, Google said on Thursday that it had agreed to pay the fine plus an additional €465 million in back...

