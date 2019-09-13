Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Ax Of Uniloc Patents In Gaming Case

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit delivered a likely end to a patent suit Uniloc brought against gaming company Big Fish Games over technology in data processing systems, refusing Friday to resurrect two patents a lower court found covered only an abstract idea. The appeals court summarily affirmed, without explanation, a 2018 ruling from the Western District of Washington dismissing Uniloc's lawsuit against Seattle-based Big Fish Games, which is behind games like Toy Story Drop and Cascade. The district court found each of Uniloc's patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Alice v. CLS Bank, which says that abstract ideas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS