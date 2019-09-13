Frayed Family IP Royalty Biz Gets Chancery Appraisal Look

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A small group of advisers has taken advantage of frayed family relations to gain control of a New Jersey-based venture that distributes royalty payments for patents, according to a stock appraisal petition filed by one of the family members in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday. Timothy J. Harris filed the petition to appraise one of his 38 shares of stock in Harris FRC Corp., a venture started by his late father, Robert H. Harris, to receive and distribute to stockholders royalty payments for patent rights associated with pharmaceutical products the late family patriarch developed. The company's stockholders are members of — or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS