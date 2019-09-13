J&J Trims Claims From Colo. Man's Hernia Mesh Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit escaped warranty and consumer protection claims brought by a Colorado resident alleging he was injured by a hernia mesh implant, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan on Thursday granted Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon's bid for partial dismissal of William Martinez's suit claiming he suffered complications after a hernia surgery due to the medical device maker's "Ultrapro Hernia Patch," saying his breach of contract claims are time-barred and his consumer protection claims aren't detailed enough to satisfy the legal standard. The court wasn't convinced by Martinez's argument...

