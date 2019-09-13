FTC Clears $160M Pipeline Deal After Noncompete Nixed

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has withdrawn its challenge to Nexus Gas Transmission’s plan to pick up an Ohio pipeline for $160 million after the company agreed to drop a noncompete clause from the deal, the agency said Friday. The commission voted unanimously to approve the deal, which will see Nexus ditch a provision that prevented the company from which it was buying the pipeline, North Coast Gas Transmission LLC, from competing with Nexus in parts of Ohio for three years. “[T]he noncompete clause eliminates actual and potential competition for three years between North Coast and any other pipeline. It also is...

