Trump Urges Fed. Court To Suspend Calif. Tax Return Law

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- California’s law requiring presidential candidates to submit tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot likely exceeds the state’s power to regulate federal elections and should be suspended pending judicial review, President Donald Trump has told a federal court. Lawyers for President Donald Trump told a federal court that California's law requiring candidates to disclose their tax returns oversteps what states are allowed to ask of anyone running for president. (AP) The state’s argument that the law is similar to ballot access provisions like signature and fee requirements is flawed because disclosing one’s tax returns is not tied to a...

