Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Upholding Ford F-150 Design Patents

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Friday said it won't reconsider its July decision upholding the validity of two design patents covering automotive body parts for Ford's F-150 pickup truck.

The court shot down the Automotive Body Parts Association's petition for rehearing, either as a panel or en banc, without expanding on its reasoning.

The ABPA is a trade association for companies that make, import and sell car and truck parts to replace those damaged in accidents. It first sued Ford Global Technologies LLC in Texas federal court, asking to have the patents covering hoods, mirrors and headlamp designs invalidated after Ford...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

