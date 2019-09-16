FCC Formula Freeze Didn't Inflate Phone Bills, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A group of telecom stakeholders can't prove that customers lost out when the Federal Communications Commission chose to suspend old accounting methods that governed national and in-state phone networks, the agency has told the D.C. Circuit. A decision last year to continue suspending outdated wireline cost-calculation formulas has no bearing on consumer prices, the FCC wrote in a brief Thursday, and a group calling themselves the Irregulators can't claim that people are being grossly overcharged for phone service as a result. "That chain of events is far too speculative," according to the FCC. The case stems from the FCC's December decision...

