Consumer Loan Rate Cap Gets Calif. Senate's Blessing

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The California State Senate on Friday overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation aimed at curtailing predatory lending in the Golden State by capping interest rates on loans ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. While the state already limits interest rates on installment and auto title loans below $2,500, loans above that amount have no limit. The Fair Access to Credit Act prevents lenders from charging more than 36% in interest plus the federal funds rate, which is currently set at 2.5%. The bill also stops lenders from imposing prepayment penalties, and it sets a minimum loan term of 12 months as well as a...

