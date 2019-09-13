CFTC Fines Tullett Prebon $13M Over Swaps Desk Dishonesty

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- New Jersey interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Americas Corp. will pay $13 million to settle two U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission claims, including an allegation that poorly supervised staff on a swaps desk gave false information to clients, the agency said Friday. Tullett, which did not admit to or deny the allegations, will pay $11 million arising from the company's failure to prevent employee dishonesty in client communications on a U.S. dollar interest rate swaps desk, according to the CFTC. Tullett will also pay $2 million over a charge that when CFTC investigated the first matter, at least one employee was dishonest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS