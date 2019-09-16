Sentry Data, CVS Reach Deal In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Health data and analytics provider Sentry Data Systems has reached a settlement with CVS over its claims that the pharmacy giant is trying to strong-arm it out of the market with the acquisition of rival data company Wellpartner LLC. Sentry and CVS Pharmacy filed a joint motion in Florida federal court Friday asking to stay the case while they memorialize a settlement agreement to resolve Sentry’s antitrust allegations and CVS’ contract-based counterclaims. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman issued an order staying the case Monday. Further details about the agreement were not immediately available. The suit concerns the provision of administration services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS