Seismic Data Co. Beats Copyright Claim By Canadian Rival

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel quashed a Canadian oil exploration company’s bid to sue a U.S. competitor for copyright infringement over seismic data submitted to Canadian oil regulators, finding the regulator had an implied license to distribute the reports. The court held Friday that Calgary-based Geophysical Service Inc. granted government officials an implied license to distribute its reports. The unpublished opinion was the circuit’s second time weighing in on what it called a “conceptually awkward” and “puzzling” case, which hinges on the territorial reach of U.S. copyright law and how it applies to the distribution of valuable offshore drilling data supplied to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS