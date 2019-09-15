Trump’s Tax Suit Must Be Heard In NY, State Officials Say

Law360 (September 15, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s lawsuit, in which he is attempting to block the enforcement of a state law that could provide Congress with his state tax returns, belongs in New York court, New York officials told a D.C. federal court Friday. New York Tax Commissioner Michael Schmidt and Attorney General Letitia James asked the court to either toss Trump’s case or transfer it to a New York court, claiming the D.C. court lacked jurisdiction over them. “The president’s latest arguments are nothing more than personal attacks without a legal basis or in good faith, which is why we believe this case deserves...

