Purported Film Financier Pleads Guilty To Fraud Scheme

Law360, Miami (October 25, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A purported South Florida film financier pled guilty in federal court Friday to orchestrating a scheme that prosecutors said stole more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financial backing for movie and theater productions. Benjamin McConley, 37, who appeared in court in a tan prison jumpsuit and shackles, pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in Miami. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors said they will ask for less time based on his guilty plea. Sentencing was set for Jan. 17. McConley...

