Inyx Fraudster's Wife Appeals Foreclosure By Deutsche Bank

Law360, Miami (September 18, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The wife of convicted ex-Inyx Inc. CEO Jack Kachkar, who is serving 30 years in prison for a $100 million loan fraud scheme, urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to find that lower courts erred in allowing Deutsche Bank to foreclose on their Miami-area residence. Viktoria Benkovitch contends that the foreclosure is invalid because Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. failed to complete its foreclosure proceedings on the Key Biscayne home within 12 months of a Florida bankruptcy court's confirmation of her Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. But the bank says her failure to comply with the plan rendered it "null and void"...

