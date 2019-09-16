FCA Chief Urges EU To Ease Market Access In No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 12:44 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s financial regulator on Monday warned the European Union that European businesses risk losing access to big London liquidity pools unless more is done to prevent disruptions to equities trading if Britain leaves the bloc on Oct. 31 without a deal. FCA Chief Andrew Bailey has urged the European Union to take action to mitigate the fallout to equities trading in the case of a no-deal Brexit. (Getty) Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, called on his counterparts to guarantee regulatory equivalence permits, describing them as the “best option” to avoid regulatory arbitrage. He also urged...

