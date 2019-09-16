Investors Can't Sue Russian Businessmen Over £32M Bailout

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 2:18 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Monday that investors can't pursue suits seeking roughly £32 million ($40 million) from Russian businessmen accused of tricking the investors into backing a bank that ultimately had to be bailed out by Moscow. Judge Andrew Baker ruled that the High Court didn't have jurisdiction to hear claims by more than nine "VIP clients" and other investors in Russian bank PAO Promsvyazbank, accusing Dmitri Ananyev and his brother Alexei of encouraging investment in the lender without disclosing its precarious state. The judge also struck out related claims against eight British holding companies — some of them connected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS