Paul Weiss, Simpson Thacher Steer $5.6B Smart Home Merger

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Smart home technology company Vivint Smart Home said Monday it would merge with a subsidiary of blank-check company Mosaic Acquisition Corp., in a $5.6 billion deal steered by Paul Weiss and Simpson Thacher. A deal for Vivint, which will help the company pay down debt, has been rumored for about two years, with speculation that the company was pursuing a dual-track process, looking at both a merger and an initial public offering at the same time. Vivint Smart Home Inc. investors, including The Blackstone Group, will own roughly 78% of outstanding Vivint shares immediately following the merger, according to the announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS