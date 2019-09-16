Undersea Cable Co. Files For Ch. 11 To Cut $150M In Debt

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Undersea cable company Global Cloud Xchange has filed for bankruptcy with a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan that seeks to cut $150 million in debt by exchanging it for equity, handing the reins to its creditors in the process. In a declaration filed Sunday, Global Cloud’s Chief Restructuring Officer Michael Katzenstein of turnaround consultancy FTI Consulting Inc. said the debtor primarily filed for bankruptcy to deal with $366 million in secured bond debt. Global Cloud enters bankruptcy with a prepackaged plan that would cut $150 million of that debt by exchanging it for equity, at which point “GCX's senior secured noteholders would...

