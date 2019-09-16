Kirkland Helps Accel-KKR Roll 4 Cos. Into New $1.4B Fund

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Technology-focused private equity group Accel-KKR, working with Kirkland & Ellis, said Monday that it has clinched a $1.39 billion fund formed to acquire four portfolio companies from an earlier fund it's winding down. The fund, billed as Accel-KKR Capital Partners CV III, is a "continuation vehicle" whose capital will be used to pay for the purchase of the four companies, which represent the remaining assets of Accel-KKR Capital Partners III LP, a $600 million investment fund that closed in September 2008, according to a statement. About $1.16 billion has been directed to pay for the acquisition of the four companies, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS