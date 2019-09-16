PTAB Says Mass. Biotech's Milk Patent Ineligible For Review

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. International Trade Commission’s initial decision this month that German-based Jennewein’s imports infringe a Glycosyn milk patent, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has made public its refusal to grant Jennewein’s request to review a related patent. In a June 27 decision released Friday, the PTAB denied Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH’s petition for post-grant review of Massachusetts-based Glycosyn LLC’s U.S. Patent No. 9,970,018, which covers a way to produce purified human milk oligosaccharides, or HMOs, using E. coli bacteria. The board said the ‘018 patent was not eligible for post-grant review because it claimed priority to Glycosyn’s U.S. Patent No....

