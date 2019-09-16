4 Key Takeaways As Opioid MDL Distributors Seek Judge's DQ

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- An out-of-the-blue crusade by drug distributors and pharmacies to disqualify the judge supervising multidistrict opioid litigation has little chance of succeeding, but it could lay the foundation for future challenges to the judge's sweeping rejection of legal defenses, experts say. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster of the Northern District of Ohio, who is facing a disqualification bid by drug distributors and pharmacies in opioid litigation. (AP) The unexpected broadside Saturday contended that U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster's longtime fixation on settling the epic MDL and his stated goal of easing the opioid crisis have created the appearance of bias,...

