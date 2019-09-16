EU Trade Chief Pushes For A Deal In Aircraft Subsidy Fights

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The European Union wants to strike a deal with the U.S. to avoid tit-for-tat tariffs in a pair of long-running World Trade Organization disputes over aircraft subsidies, but the Trump administration has refused to come to the table, the EU's trade chief said Monday. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters that the European Commission sent a "detailed proposal" to the U.S. as recently as July that includes all the subsidies at issue in the two WTO disputes, noting that President Donald Trump "likes to make deals," per talking points of her remarks. But Trump has so far been unwilling to...

