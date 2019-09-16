South Korea Launches WTO Challenge To Japan Export Curbs

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- South Korea complained to the World Trade Organization on Monday that Japan’s recent decision to restrict certain chemical exports for purported national security reasons breaches international trade agreements. In a move that is expected to test the global trade body’s national security exceptions, South Korea said in a consultations request sent to WTO members that Japan’s decision to limit its ability to obtain chemicals needed to manufacture semiconductors and electronics violates Japan's obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights. “Korea considers that Japan's amended export licensing policies and procedures...

