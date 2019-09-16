Ill. Justices To Mull Coverage Issue For Wrongful Conviction

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over whether two of a Chicago-area city's insurers must help cover its $15 million settlement in a suit filed by a man who served over 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Here, Law360 breaks down the case, which involves the heavily litigated issue of when coverage for wrongful conviction claims is triggered, in advance of the hearing. What’s at Stake Rodell Sanders, who was convicted of a 1994 murder and related nonfatal shooting based on evidence allegedly fabricated by Chicago Heights police officers, is seeking to force two...

