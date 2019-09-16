Keppel DC REIT To Buy 2 Singapore Data Centers For $425M

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Keppel DC REIT said Monday it will acquire two data centers in Singapore for about S$585 million ($425 million) and launch a round of equity fundraising to help finance the deals. Keppel DC REIT’s manager will buy one data center in northern Singapore for about S$200 million and will acquire a 99% stake in a second center for almost S$385 million, with the remaining interest to be acquired by another Keppel entity, according to the announcement. The acquisitions will bolster the trust’s portfolio and boost its assets under management by almost 31%, to S$2.58 billion, according to...

