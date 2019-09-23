Real Estate Investors Bullish Despite Decade-Long Upcycle

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Despite being a decade into the current upcycle, a majority of investors are still bullish on commercial real estate over the coming 12 months, according to a forthcoming report from DLA Piper that Law360 has obtained. A majority of respondents to DLA's annual State of the Market Survey, which the law firm plans to make public later this week, put their outlook for the coming year at 6 or 7 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most bullish and 1 being the most bearish. Thirty-five percent of respondents pegged their optimism level at 7, while 24%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS