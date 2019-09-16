Pfizer's Tax Interest Row Belongs In Claims Court: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday a lower court had no authority to decide whether Pfizer is owed $8.3 million in interest on taxes overpaid to the Internal Revenue Service, sending the case to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims instead. For the district court to have jurisdiction, the case must concern a tax illegally assessed, a penalty or an excessive sum wrongfully collected, and interest Pfizer was seeking on the $500 million tax overpayment for its 2008 tax year is none of those since the company had not already paid the interest to the government, the three-judge panel said. Therefore, the...

