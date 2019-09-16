Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule Faces 1st Individual Challenge

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Two members of an immigrant advocacy group on Monday became the first individuals to join a raft of governments and institutions challenging a recent Trump administration rule that makes it harder for immigrants who may need public benefits to get legal status in the U.S. Angel Aguiluz and Monica Camacho Perez, both members of the nonprofit CASA de Maryland, sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Maryland federal court, claiming the so-called public charge rule violates the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Administrative Procedure Act. The CASA members say the rule — which targets immigrants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS