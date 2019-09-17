Merger Values Vaulted To $2.2T In Fiscal Year 2018

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The total value of mergers reported to U.S. antitrust watchdogs last fiscal year soared past the $2 trillion mark after hovering around $1.9 trillion since 2015, according to a report released Monday by the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. The agencies’ annual Hart-Scott-Rodino Report — which tracks mergers reported under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act for the past fiscal year — showed that the aggregate value of deals reported to the watchdogs between October 2017 and September 2018 came out to $2.2 trillion — a more than 22% leap from fiscal 2017. The number of mergers reported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS