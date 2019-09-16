DC Circ. Won't Rethink Ukraine Immunity In $112M Award Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday rejected Ukraine's bid to reconsider its decision nixing the country's sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $112 million arbitral award, despite arguments that the court's decision contradicted decades of precedent. A panel of 12 D.C. Circuit judges ruled unanimously to reject Ukraine's bid for a rehearing en banc. As is customary, they did not include their reasoning for doing so in the one-page order. In its decision in May, the circuit court had denied Ukraine's bid to dismiss a case filed by Russian energy company PAO Tatneft to enforce a $112 million arbitral award...

