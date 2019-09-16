Pa. Diocese Asks Court To Rethink Sex Abuse Time-Bar Ruling

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Catholic diocese has asked a state appellate court to reconsider its decision not to toss a sex abuse lawsuit it says was filed 30 years too late, saying the decision was "fundamentally flawed" and a "tectonic shift" in state law that would lead to a flood of new filings. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown said in a petition filed Thursday that the Superior Court's decision in favor of Renee A. Rice was a mistake. The diocese said the panel ignored precedent and reconfigured Pennsylvania law, and it argued that the court should either reverse the decision or allow...

