Rural Group Urges FCC To Keep Lifeline Program Flexible

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should allow subscribers to the agency's low-income internet and phone subsidy program to apply the subsidy to slower service plans if they so choose, a rural trade group told the commission on Monday. The commission is mulling a pair of updates to the Lifeline program — which provides discounts on phone and broadband service to low-income consumers — that would heighten the minimum service standard for mobile broadband services and phase out funding for voice-only services. However, the Rural Broadband Association (NCTA), said increasing the minimum service standard could have the unintended consequence of forcing some Lifeline...

