Mintz Adds Ex-Cooley Life Sciences Trademark Pro In NY

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC's New York office has brought on a former Cooley LLP trademark attorney with a specialized focus in pharmaceutical branding for life sciences clients, the firm has announced. Karen Won recently joined Mintz as a member in its intellectual property and life sciences practice groups, the firm said in a statement this week. Previously, Won was a special counsel at Cooley, where she worked for more than 11 years, she told Law360 on Wednesday. "What really drew me to Mintz was the strength of their life sciences platform, which is amazingly broad and deep,...

