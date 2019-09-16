Fla. Judge Closes Epstein Victims' Suit Following His Death

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Monday that Jeffrey Epstein's death makes it impossible for the court to revoke a nonprosecution deal and reopen a criminal case against the billionaire sex offender. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra closed the lawsuit brought by victims of Epstein who have claimed since 2008 and successfully argued that the nonprosecution agreement violated the Crime Victims' Rights Act because the Florida prosecutors who penned it never notified Epstein's victims. Epstein's suicide on Aug. 10 renders the most significant issue in the case — whether the violation invalidates the NPA and opens Epstein up for prosecution — moot,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS