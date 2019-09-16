Russian Trolling Case Tentatively Set For April 2020

Law360, Washington (September 16, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday penciled in April 6 of next year as the start date of a jury trial for a Russian company that former special counsel Robert Mueller charged with running a disinformation campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, a Trump appointee who proposed the trial date in the middle of the 2020 presidential election cycle, expressed concerns about potential delays that could drag the case out. Eric Dubelier, a Reed Smith LLP attorney representing the Russian Concord Management and Consulting LLC, had suggested that...

